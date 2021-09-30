4 Zombified 1923 Autocar Dump Truck for Sale, Ready to Star in George Romero Remake

3 This Rejuvenated 1965 BMW R50/2 Hosts Fresh Pipes and Overhauled Electrics

2 6K-Mile 2008 Ducati 1098S Is a Modern-Day Roman Chariot With Sinister Vibes

1 Rare 1968 Mercury Cougar GT-E XR7 With Cobra Jet V8 Is Now Worth 2022 Porsche 911 Money

More on this:

Low-Mileage 2008 BMW R1200R Sighs Via Aftermarket Muffler, Carries Touring Saddlebags

Less than 8,000 miles separate this creature from being labeled as brand-new. 31 photos



Bavaria’s all-rounder is put in motion by a vicious 1,170cc boxer-twin mill, with four valves per cylinder head and a healthy compression ratio of 11.0:1. The twin-cooled powerplant is paired with a six-speed transmission that keeps the rear wheel spinning via a shaft final drive.



When the tachometer shows 7,500 rpm, the engine will go about supplying up to 109 wild horses, while a torque output of 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) is what you’ll experience at 6,000 revs. This force enables Motorrad’s showstopper to run the quarter-mile in 11.9 ticks as it accelerates to a top speed of 136 mph (220 kph).



Suspension duties are taken good care of by a Telelever setup at the front and a Paralever module on the other end, both of which flaunt Ohlins shocks. The



Now that we’ve told you everything there is to know about the 2008 MY warrior, let’s cut to the chase. As you’re reading these paragraphs, the Bavarian is making its way to the auction block at no reserve on The bike featured above is a 2008 variant of BMW ’s R1200R family, sporting hard-sided panniers and a premium slip-on exhaust muffler from Dominator. In terms of mileage, the Beemer’s digital odometer tells us that it’s only been ridden for about 7,600 miles (just over 12,000 km), which might just explain how it manages to look so pristine.Bavaria’s all-rounder is put in motion by a vicious 1,170cc boxer-twin mill, with four valves per cylinder head and a healthy compression ratio of 11.0:1. The twin-cooled powerplant is paired with a six-speed transmission that keeps the rear wheel spinning via a shaft final drive.When the tachometer shows 7,500 rpm, the engine will go about supplying up to 109 wild horses, while a torque output of 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) is what you’ll experience at 6,000 revs. This force enables Motorrad’s showstopper to run the quarter-mile in 11.9 ticks as it accelerates to a top speed of 136 mph (220 kph).Suspension duties are taken good care of by a Telelever setup at the front and a Paralever module on the other end, both of which flaunt Ohlins shocks. The R1200R ’s front hoop is brought to a halt by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) cross-drilled rotors, accompanied by a single 265 mm (10.4 inches) brake disc at the rear. Finally, this mean machine weighs in at 437 pounds (198 kg) on an empty stomach.Now that we’ve told you everything there is to know about the 2008 MY warrior, let’s cut to the chase. As you’re reading these paragraphs, the Bavarian is making its way to the auction block at no reserve on Bring A Trailer ! The bidding deadline is set for October 5, so you’ve still got a few days to submit your bids on the BaT platform. At the time of this article, you’d need about 4,000 bucks to become the top bidder.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.