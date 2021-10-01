This 1970 Triumph Bonneville T120 Makes Us Reminisce About the Good Old Days

Fisker PEAR Will Be Produced by Foxconn at the Lordstown Motors Plant

Well, here’s your chance to acquire a vintage treasure that was born under the rainy skies of Meriden. 29 photos



When browsing online bidding platforms like Bring A Trailer, it’s not uncommon to see these entities change hands for a small fortune. If you’re lucky, you might be able to grab one such creature for a modest sum, but these occasions are few and far between. Although juicy bargains on retro Tigers and Bonnies may be scarce, fishing in the live auctions pond should prove to be a worthwhile endeavor (eventually).



For instance, this article’s photo gallery features a numbers-matching 1970 Triumph Bonneville T120 that’s heading to the



The bidding deadline is set for Tuesday (October 5), so be sure to visit the BaT website within the next few days. Before you wander off, feel free to join us for a brief overview of the bike’s main specs and features. Triumph’s 1970 MY Bonnie is powered by an air-cooled 649cc parallel-twin mill, which is paired with a four-speed constant mesh gearbox.



