New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR is Ready to Give Ducati and BMW a Run for Their Money

Triumph, one of the biggest names in the British sportbike industry, is back at it with the announcement of their latest update to the world-famous Speed Triple series of bikes: the 1200 RR. With a plethora of new features intended to be the best value for money in the industry, there’s much to be excited about this time around. Let’s take a look at what they have on tap.
Starting with the basics, the new Speed Triple is coming off its first complete redesign in more than five years, with its sister bike, the 1200 RS being the first of this new generation.
As the Speed Triple name would suggest, this bike sports a dual overhead cam three-cylinder engine jetting out roughly 180 hp at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm (92.2 foot-pounds) of torque. The engine is mated to a lightweight six-speed gearbox.
The Speed Triple isn’t just an all-engine continent cruiser, it has the heart and soul of a racer. The new bike features Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable, semi-active front and rear suspension from Öhlins, a Swedish company that develops performance suspension components for high-performance bikes. Keeping the bike planted to the road is a set of Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tires which are unique to the Speed Triple RR.
To make the 1200 RR truly unique on a bike-to-bike level, a range of over 30 accessories are available at purchase. This includes machined front and rear brake reservoirs, scrolling indicators, heated grips, luggage, a water-resistant tail pack, and a tank bag with quick-release mounting.
Pricing figures have yet to be announced but expect this all-new British motorbike to be competitively priced with other bikes in its class sporting both three and four cylinders like the Ducati Monster and the BMW S1000 R. It looks like picking out your next sports bike of choice is not going to get easier anytime soon.
