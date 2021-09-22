No Time to Die Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Hits the Roads as Tiger 900 Bond Edition

At the end of this month, the 25th James Bond Film, "No Time To Die," is finally scheduled to hit theaters. Fans of the franchise are already bracing for what will be the end of an era, while car and motorcycle fans are bracing for what promises to be an amazing display of motorized contraptions.
Among them, a wide range of Triumph motorcycles, used by the movie’s stunt team to perform all sorts of gimmicks we’re all going to see in their full glory soon enough. The British bike maker, a long-time presence in the franchise, supplied for the movie Tiger 900s and Scrambler 1200s.
In the case of the Tiger, the version we’ll see in the movie is a Rally Pro, and because Triumph seems to be particularly proud of this model, it decided to bring it to the real-world roads.
Triumph announced this week the launch of the Tiger 900 Bond Edition, a two-wheeler sporting none of the gadgets of the famous spy, but all of the bling. Limited to 250 units that will be sold from an undisclosed date, the 900 comes of course with unique features.
First of all, the two-wheeler sports a dark attire, with Matt Sapphire Black used extensively on the entire body, from the frame to the seat, and from the front end to the rear fender.
The black is highlighted by special Bond graphics, and features a billet machined handlebar clamp on which the bike’s unique limited edition number stands. Out back, we get a heated rider and pillion seat, with unique Bond Edition branding.
Triumph went beyond what is immediately visible with this one, and provided something really cool for true Bond fans: a 007 start up screen when the motorcycle is fired up.
At the time of writing, the British bike maker did not reveal the price for the Tiger 900 Bond Edition, but if it’s any consolation, you should know a signed certificate of authenticity will be offered with each one.
