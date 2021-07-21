Triumph to Enter Motocross and Enduro Racing With New Bikes and Factory Program

Back in April, British bike maker Triumph pulled the wraps off Dynavolt Street Triple RS, a specially-designed two-wheeler meant to take on the race tracks of the Supersport class of the British Superbike championship. Ever since then, Triumph said that was only the beginning of its racing efforts, and its exploits in this field would diversify in the coming years.
The first branching of these efforts was announced this week. After a rumor surfaced on Tuesday, Triumph officially confirmed it plans on becoming a noteworthy presence in the Motocross and Enduro racing series.
No exact date when that should happen was announced, but we are told we’re going to see soon details “on a comprehensive range of all-new competition Motocross and Enduro motorcycles,” ready to be fielded under “an all-new Triumph factory race programme.”
For the task at hand, which means the development and testing of the bikes and the creation of the racing program, Triumph tapped motocross and stock car racing driver Ricky Carmichael and five-times Enduro World Champion Iván Cervantes to work with its army of engineers.
“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Triumph brand, which everyone at Triumph is incredibly excited to be part of,” said in a statement Triumph CEO Nick Bloor.
“We are 100% committed to making a long-lasting impact in this highly competitive and demanding world, with a single-minded ambition to deliver a winning motorcycle line-up for a whole new generation of Triumph riders.”
At the time of this writing, no info is available on the bikes being developed by the Brits, apart from the fact they’ll be part of entirely new families for these segments.
More details on both the two-wheelers and on their launch and reveal dates should be announced by British bike maker in the coming months.
