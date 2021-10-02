Ultra-Cool 2007 Audi RS 4 B7 With V8, Stick Shift, 217 Miles From New Heading to Auction

There was a time when sports sedans featured big V8 engines under their hoods, and this particular Audi RS 4 comes from that long-gone era. It was built in 2007, which makes it a B7, and is about to hit the auction block in less than two months.
But wait, what makes this old RS 4 that important? We’re glad you asked that, because that would be the mileage. You see, it has remained in storage for most of its life, and has clocked only 217 miles (350 km) over the last 14 years. So that makes it very rare, indeed.
Moreover, like all B7 RS 4s out there, this one too features the ubiquitous naturally aspirated 4.2-liter V8 engine, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The mill produces 414 hp (420 ps / 309 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, and a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
Sporting a Mugello Blue exterior, on top of a black leather interior bedecked with some carbon fiber, the sports sedan has a few minor imperfections, and is in right-hand drive. While the former can easily be fixed, the latter might not be exactly what you were looking for, unless you live in the UK, where this one will go under the hammer, or in other RHD markets.
The car is offered at ‘no reserve’ and is advertised by SilverstoneAuctions for 'The NEC Classic Motor Show Sale 2021', with the auction set to go live on November 13, at 2:00 p.m. GMT (3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST). Thus, if you were somehow looking for THE perfect RS 4 B7, then this one does tick (almost) every box, and then some. So, how much do you think it will sell for?
Moreover, like all B7 RS 4s out there, this one too features the ubiquitous naturally aspirated 4.2-liter V8 engine, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The mill produces 414 hp (420 ps / 309 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, and a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
Sporting a Mugello Blue exterior, on top of a black leather interior bedecked with some carbon fiber, the sports sedan has a few minor imperfections, and is in right-hand drive. While the former can easily be fixed, the latter might not be exactly what you were looking for, unless you live in the UK, where this one will go under the hammer, or in other RHD markets.
The car is offered at ‘no reserve’ and is advertised by SilverstoneAuctions for 'The NEC Classic Motor Show Sale 2021', with the auction set to go live on November 13, at 2:00 p.m. GMT (3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST). Thus, if you were somehow looking for THE perfect RS 4 B7, then this one does tick (almost) every box, and then some. So, how much do you think it will sell for?