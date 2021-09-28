Audi S5 on Massive Wheels Spotted at Florida Car Meet Trying to Blend In With Donks

5 Audi Says Goodbye to V8-Powered S5 With Special Edition

Known for its fast takeoffs and decent cornering abilities, well, as long as you don’t push it as it will understeer like crazy, the Audi RS 5 Coupe is a premium sports model gunning for the likes of the BMW M4. Nothing unheard of so far, but what is less known is that certain owners have gone berserk on their rides. 6 photos



It sports a chameleon wrap and massive wheels, probably around 28 inches in diameter, and tinted windows that prevent us from catching a glimpse of the cockpit.



Unfortunately, it stayed in front of the camera for only a few seconds. You can see it at the 5:26 mark in the video embedded at the bottom of the page, and judging by that V8 badge on the front fender, we could be looking at the pre-facelifted variant of the first generation. If that’s indeed the case, then it rocks a very sonorous and playful eight-cylinder engine.



Should you decide to watch the entire clip, then you will see numerous other mods, born on either sides of the Atlantic Ocean, most of which were



