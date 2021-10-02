Mansory Says Their New McLaren 720S Is “Built to Stand Out”, in Other News, Water Is Wet

It hasn’t been that long since we last wrote about a McLaren 720S modified by Mansory, and if you somehow thought that that one was flashy, wait until you see what they have come up with now.
It doesn’t have a crazy name, but that’s quite fine, because the whole project stands out like a sore thumb anyway, with that flashy purple wrap (it looks like a vinyl film), brash body kit made of carbon fiber, black roof, orange accents, and aftermarket wheels.
That pretty much sums it up, but let’s break it down while we’re at it. You see, the body kit, comprising of the custom hood, blades, side skirts, rear wing, and others, has been used on other 720S supercars in the past. Even the 22-inch alloys look the same as the ones equipping the example that we covered a few months ago, though they do sport the aforementioned orange accents that can otherwise be found on other parts of the exterior.
As they did not release any pics of the cockpit at the time of writing, we will assume that it has remained stock. However, you can never know for sure when it comes to Mansorys, because the tuner does tend to go OTT on interiors too. Just check out this Bugatti Chiron, named the Centuria, if you don’t believe us, and you will feel the need to wash your eyes with holy water after.
Moreover, the social media post doesn’t provide any technical details on the latest build whatsoever. Still, it is very likely that it has the same power upgrade as that white 720S that we mentioned above, which enjoys 744 hp (755 ps / 555 kW), up from the standard 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW). The extra oomph has shaved one tenth of a second from the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint that takes 2.9 seconds in the stock 720S, Mansory states, and top speed has gone up to 214 mph (345 kph), from 212 mph (341 kph).
