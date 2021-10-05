The Story of the Audi RS 002, the Mysterious Prototype that Ken Block Just Hooned

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Revealed as a Middleweight Adventure Sports Model

Described as a middleweight "adventure sports" model, the Tiger Sport 660 uses the same 660cc triple engine from Trident , which delivers 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm peak torque at 6,250 rpm. Along with the same beating heart shared with its roadster cousin, the bike also features the well-known underslung stainless-steel silencer.The machine comes with a 6-speed gearbox that has been tuned for fun and rideability, as well as a slip and assist clutch that reduces rider fatigue. While the main frame that surrounds the engine remains mostly intact, the subframe has been upgraded to accommodate a passenger and luggage.Its touring capability was further increased by the newly integrated pannier mounts, which allow for specialized new accessory panniers to be mounted and retains the sleek appearance of the rear bodywork while riding without baggage.To deliver a sporty feel while riding alone and a smooth experience for longer rides and two-up touring, the Tiger Sport 660 has been equipped with Showa remote adjustable suspension. The bike also features the same Nissin braking system we've seen on the Trident, 17-inch cast wheels front and rear, and Michelin tires.Other features riders should expect to see on the new model are two riding modes (Road and Rain), ride-by-wire throttle, TFT display, all-LED lighting, and. Triumph is also offering an extensive range of over 40 accessories, allowing customers to enhance the bike's functionality, technology, comfort, and protection, and extends the luggage options.Riders will be able to choose from three color schemes: Sapphire Black and Lucerne Blue, Korosi Red and Graphite, and a minimalist Graphite and Black option. Triumph mentions that the model was designed as a category-leading low cost of ownership. Thus, it benefits from 16,000-km (10,000 miles) maintenance intervals.The new Tiger Sport 660 is expected to arrive in dealerships around the world in January next year, with a price tag that will start from £8,450 (about $11,522 at today's exchange rates).

