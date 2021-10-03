Remembering the Time When the Hennessey Venom GT Was the Fastest Car You Could Drive

4 This 1970 Triumph Bonneville T120 Makes Us Reminisce About the Good Old Days

3 Ultra-Cool 2007 Audi RS 4 B7 With V8, Stick Shift, 217 Miles From New Heading to Auction

1 Extraordinary ‘64 Dragula Coffin Dragster by George Barris Could Be Yours

More on this:

Reconditioned 1977 Honda CB750F Super Sport Will Certainly Have You Drooling

Wouldn’t you just love to take this classic icon for a ride on a sunny afternoon? 38 photos SOHC inline-four engine with eight valves, four Keihin carbs, and a displacement of 736cc. When the crank turns at 9,000 screaming revs per minute, the four-stroke predator will feed a peak horsepower figure of 73 ponies to a five-speed gearbox.



Ultimately, the oomph is channeled to the rear Comstar hoop by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). On the other hand, stopping power is taken care of by dual brake discs at the front and a single rotor at the rear end. The



Furthermore, the Japanese marvel carries a juicy selection of top-shelf goodies, such as tubeless Shinko tires, an aftermarket oil pressure gauge, and a four-into-one exhaust system with powder-coated headers. In terms of cosmetics, the gas chamber has been refinished in a shiny layer of orange paintwork, which is appropriately complemented by gloss black on the bike’s tail and side panels.



The ‘77 MY Super Sport’s fuel petcock, battery, and spark plugs have all been replaced under current ownership, as were the fuel hoses and fluids. To make this whole ordeal even more enticing, the four-cylinder mill also features domed pistons, aluminum valve tappet covers, and a high-performance camshaft.



If you’re starting to feel like this two-wheeled beauty would look right at home in your driveway, you’ll be enthralled to learn that it’s currently up for grabs at no reserve! You may submit your bids on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website by October 7, when the online The creature we’ll be looking at today is a 1977 Honda CB750F Super Sport that’s been ridden for just under 15k miles (24,000 km). It is brought to life by an air-cooledinline-four engine with eight valves, four Keihin carbs, and a displacement of 736cc. When the crank turns at 9,000 screaming revs per minute, the four-stroke predator will feed a peak horsepower figure of 73 ponies to a five-speed gearbox.Ultimately, the oomph is channeled to the rear Comstar hoop by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). On the other hand, stopping power is taken care of by dual brake discs at the front and a single rotor at the rear end. The CB750F is supported by tele-hydraulic forks and twin shock absorbers, while its curb weight is rated at 557 pounds (253 kg).Furthermore, the Japanese marvel carries a juicy selection of top-shelf goodies, such as tubeless Shinko tires, an aftermarket oil pressure gauge, and a four-into-one exhaust system with powder-coated headers. In terms of cosmetics, the gas chamber has been refinished in a shiny layer of orange paintwork, which is appropriately complemented by gloss black on the bike’s tail and side panels.The ‘77 MY Super Sport’s fuel petcock, battery, and spark plugs have all been replaced under current ownership, as were the fuel hoses and fluids. To make this whole ordeal even more enticing, the four-cylinder mill also features domed pistons, aluminum valve tappet covers, and a high-performance camshaft.If you’re starting to feel like this two-wheeled beauty would look right at home in your driveway, you’ll be enthralled to learn that it’s currently up for grabs at no reserve! You may submit your bids on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website by October 7, when the online auction will come to an end. At the time of this article, you’d need about three grand to best the top bid, which is placed at a mere $2,800.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.