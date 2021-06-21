This Is What the Toyota Tundra Would Look Like With a Land Cruiser Face

3 Watch the Toyota GR Corolla Rendering Emerge Right in Front of Your Eyes

Toyota had to present the 2022 Tundra in the U.S. after some images of the pickup truck leaked online. Some customers loved it, and some loathed it. What if they were given an alternative with the same front face as the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser ? Toyota did not think about that, but the rendering artist Theottle did. 46 photos



According to



“The video is in real-time. Both the Land Cruiser and Tundra have similar angular front. They are probably similar in size too, A-pillar forward. The fact that both images are of similar angles helped too.”



The Land Cruiser’s front end looks as menacing as the one on the Tundra, but it is more elegant design work. At the same time, Toyota is struggling to make the Tundra one of the best-selling pickup trucks in the U.S., so it is entitled to try more polarizing projects to call people’s attention. Considering how the truck market is more conservative, though, it may not be the best call.



As Theottle said, American buyers love rugged stylings, but the one in the Land Cruiser is also rugged, even if way more pleasant to look at. According to the rendering artist, Toyota may have opted for the design it currently has because the SUV may look too JDM for U.S. buyers.



We have no idea what the reason was, but we know that the Tundra with a Land Cruiser front face is the one we would buy if we could. If you had that option, which one would you pick? Letting Toyota know about it may be the best way for the company to finally launch a vehicle in the U.S. that will sell as much as those from American car companies.



