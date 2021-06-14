2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Coupe Rendering Is Pontiac Aztek-Levels of Ugly

Most people may not realize it, but believe it or not, the Toyota Land Cruiser is an indirect descendant of the original Jeep. Doesn’t make much sense, right? The story goes that during World War II when Japan invaded the Philippines (almost immediately after the attack on Pearl Harbor), they found an American Jeep which Toyota then reverse-engineered into a light truck of their own.
Fast forward a few decades and that original Jeep morphed into the Wrangler, while on the other side of the Pacific, it became more of a typical SUV in the Toyota Land Cruiser. There have been lots of body types for the Land Cruiser throughout the years, from four-door SUVs to pickups and even two-door hardtops.
Lately though, it’s all about helping you get from A to B in comfort, regardless of whether the road between A and B needs some serious repaving.
In any case, what we most certainly haven’t seen is a more lifestyle-oriented Land Cruiser, and probably for good reason. Coupe-styled SUVs are very popular these days, but they’re also very pretty, so to speak. You don’t really see many rugged-looking SUV Coupes and that’s because the industry kind of learned its lesson with the Pontiac Aztek.
Sure, it’s alright if you’re an aspiring meth king trying to go unnoticed on the streets of Albuquerque, but otherwise, sore thumb alert. This leads us to a new rendering we found, courtesy of Superrenderscars, depicting a Coupe-style 2022 Land Cruiser.
The rugged exterior is identical to that of the production vehicle up until your gaze meets the B-pillar, then the roof drops down towards the rear in a fastback-like fashion. That is indeed the typical recipe for an SUV Coupe model, but certainly not for a Land Cruiser – or at least that’s how we feel about it.
Could anything be done to salvage this render and make it more agreeable? Maybe if you lower the ride height, increase the size of the wheels and make the roofline taper off less abruptly. Maybe then it would be something you wouldn’t mind having to look at.
