2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Configurator Includes $7,500 Big Tire Package

Now available to configure from $64,145 excluding destination charge, the F-150 Raptor for the 2021 model year comes exclusively as a SuperCrew with a 5.5-foot box. As with the previous generation of the off-road rig, FoMoCo is charging extra money for a vital upgrade. 1 photo



What do you get for your hard-earned bucks? The list kicks off with 37- by 12.5-inch BFGoodrich rubber shoes of the all-terrain variety. 17-inch beadlock wheels forged from aluminum, shock absorbers tuned specifically for this wheel-tire combo, bedside graphics, Recaro leather seats with Alcantara inserts and blue accents, the Rhapsody Blue leather console, and carbon-fiber trim with a glossy finish for the glovebox are featured as well.



Another costly option that’s necessary for resale value is the 801A High equipment group. It’s listed at $6,150, and it bundles no fewer than four packages along with comfort creatures such as heating for the second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and Dynamic Bending LED projector lights.



At launch, the F-150 Raptor is available in eight colors. Agate Black is joined by Oxford White, Iconic Silver, Lead Foot, Velocity Blue, Antimatter Blue, and Code Orange. The only exterior finish that costs additional money is Rapid Red, which adds $395 to the adventurous pickup.



An option that doesn’t make sense in the off-road truck is the moonroof, a twin-panel affair that may leak as the rubber seals begin to age. The glass isn’t exactly welcomed in off-road scenarios either although most of the flexing is handled by the ladder frame instead of the aluminum body shell.



If you load the Raptor with all the bells and whistles, prepare to pony up a little more than $86,000 for the EcoBoost V6-engined weekend warrior.