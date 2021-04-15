Slammed Widebody Pontiac Aztek Render Is a Young Walter White’s Wet Dream

Walter White’s Pontiac Aztek became somewhat of an iconic car thanks to Breaking Bad. It was just so perfect for Bryan Cranston’s character, who was an underachiever much like the Aztek. Walter did trade up to a Chrysler 300 SRT8 later in the series, but that’s after he had already started his own drug empire.
Looking back at that Aztek, its factory paint job was fading away, and it was missing one of its alloy wheels. It wasn’t a good SUV, nor was it a good minivan, and at one point, it was even voted one of the worst cars ever made, not to mention one of the ugliest. That is ironic seeing as it was styled under the watchful eye of Tom Peters, who would later be responsible for the stunning Corvette C7.
Sold in the U.S. between July 2020 and August 2005, the Aztek could only be had with a 3.4-liter V6 engine, mated to GM’s old four-speed 4T65-E automatic gearbox. As you can imagine, it wasn’t particularly good to drive, but rather lackluster, which is exactly what one could have said about Walter White’s career prior to him “breaking bad.”
You know what’s not lackluster? This slammed widebody Aztek render by Al Yasid, the same artist who created that widebody E91 3-Series Touring last week. The man has a passion for vehicles that are low to the ground and feature aggressive stances, and this Pontiac people hauler is no different.
Aside from the more obvious changes, this Aztek also comes with custom wheels, Toyo tires, a front lip spoiler, massive rear hatch spoiler, a rear diffuser, side mirror delete, plus dual exhaust tips that protrude through the tailgate. He also mentions that this is a twin-turbo car, and you can actually see the turbochargers underneath the hood.
As fate would have it, this isn’t the first widebody Aztek render we’ve ever seen, but it might just be the most intricate.
Sold in the U.S. between July 2020 and August 2005, the Aztek could only be had with a 3.4-liter V6 engine, mated to GM’s old four-speed 4T65-E automatic gearbox. As you can imagine, it wasn’t particularly good to drive, but rather lackluster, which is exactly what one could have said about Walter White’s career prior to him “breaking bad.”
You know what’s not lackluster? This slammed widebody Aztek render by Al Yasid, the same artist who created that widebody E91 3-Series Touring last week. The man has a passion for vehicles that are low to the ground and feature aggressive stances, and this Pontiac people hauler is no different.
Aside from the more obvious changes, this Aztek also comes with custom wheels, Toyo tires, a front lip spoiler, massive rear hatch spoiler, a rear diffuser, side mirror delete, plus dual exhaust tips that protrude through the tailgate. He also mentions that this is a twin-turbo car, and you can actually see the turbochargers underneath the hood.
As fate would have it, this isn’t the first widebody Aztek render we’ve ever seen, but it might just be the most intricate.