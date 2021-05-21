2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Leak Galore: Power, Dimensions, TNGA-F, and 10AT

autoevolution
Another day, another massive spill out from Toyota sources regarding the upcoming and highly anticipated Land Cruiser 300 series. After checking out the J300 from all angles (even the odd ones) and finding out that Toyota’s GR division might be involved with the newly introduced GR-S version, here’s another barrage of leaks.
This time around, we have a couple of very dedicated social media accounts to discuss, as the land.cruiser.300 Instagram page joins the party alongside the previous landcruiserupdates source of information.

It seems the Japanese company is basically unable to put a dam on the J300 spills, so here’s the latest galore that includes major elements such as the dimensions, the engine specifications, as well as the introduction of the TNGA-F platform, and the arrival of a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

According to the rumor mill, Toyota is gearing up for the official presentation of the J300 Land Cruiser at the end of the current month or early June, which isn’t a shocker considering the rhythm of leaks might leave the company without any novelties.

As far as the latest ones go, it seems the new GR-S version will be 4,965 millimeters (195.4 inches) long, while the ZX grade will be even longer at 4,985 mm (196.2 in). Unfortunately, the 2,850-mm (112.2-in) wheelbase is a carry-over from the current iteration, so we’re not entirely sure the passengers will actually see any space benefits.

New engines are on the horizon, as the 70th anniversary of the series brings a couple of V6 powertrains to the J300 generation alongside a completely new (at least for the series) ten-speed automatic transmission. Speaking of the latter, Toyota promises “outstanding on-road performance beyond all expectations for a 4WD with no compromise to off-road performance,” as per a Toyota South Africa document.

As such, engine options will include a 3.5-liter V6 as well as a smaller 3.3-liter diesel V6. The gasoline version should be good for 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft (649 Nm), while the diesel mill will churn out 302 horsepower and a massive 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of twist.








