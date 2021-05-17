2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Likely to Get GR Sport Version, the New GR-S

It seems that Toyota really can’t hold a lid over the Land Cruiser J300 spills, as we’re flooded with information regarding all its features and capabilities on a regular basis. We’ve previously seen the new generation rendered after leaking from basically all angles, and now it’s time to find out a little more about a hot new version, as well as the possible incoming reveal date.
According to information provided by the landcruiserupdates account on Instagram, as well as the Kirk Kreifels channel on YouTube, the waiting may be over sooner than expected, and the fans might be getting something very interesting that’s wearing the GR Sport badge of honor.
That’s right, there’s a big chance (but let's take all of this with the appropriate dose of salt) that Toyota’s Land Cruiser J300 will join the ranks of the feisty GR Yaris or GR Supra. The good news stops here, though, because we’re most likely not dealing with a fully-fledged GR Land Cruiser (at least, not right now); instead, the Japanese automaker is perhaps swapping the current VX-R model with a newly minted GR-S grade.
As far as the leakster account on Instagram goes, this one is a veritable Land Cruiser Mecca in terms of snippets of information, and they seem to be searching the entire world for the latest and hottest stuff. The evidence about the appearance of the GR-S version is corroborated with a spreadsheet that very clearly compares some of the features and grades of the current and new generation off-road icon.
As such, we can see the GR-S models will be sold both with diesel and gasoline powertrains, and they’re going to join the family alongside XZ (gas and diesel), and GX-R (diesel only) versions. Even better, as showcased at the 4:31 mark in the video provided by Kirk Kreifels, it seems we’re not going to wait for too long for the mystery to get settled.
That’s because he also quotes landcruiserupdates for delivering an interesting detail on the fact all this documentation may harbor a cool hint towards the intended reveal date. Although not every word in the caption is clearly visible, there’s an easy-to-read phrase that says, “due to global embargo, design images are not available until end of May 2021.”
