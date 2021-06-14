Watch the Toyota GR Corolla Rendering Emerge Right in Front of Your Eyes

Toyota said we’d eventually have a GR Corolla that will be as brilliant – if not more – as the GR Yaris. While we are still waiting to see it and to test it in the real world, our friend Theottle decided to imagine what it may look like and put his rendering artist skills to use. He also posted a video of the whole process, embedded below.
In it, Theottle transforms a meek Corolla Sport in the GR Corolla in about 7 minutes of sped-up work. The more prominent wheel arches come from the GR Yaris, but the front bumper and grille are a combination of GR Yaris and Toyota 86 elements. The rear one mixes Subaru BRZ, Toyota GT86, and GR Yaris design cues.
Rumor has it that the GR Corolla will use the same 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that is in the GR Yaris, but with more power: instead of 200 kW (268 hp), it would have 221 kW (296 hp). Both cars share the TNGA platform, which means the GR Corolla will also have the six-speed manual gearbox and the variable all-wheel-drive system that one can find at the smaller hatchback.
The differences between the vehicles are not limited to their size. The sad is that the extra power would not make it compensate for the additional mass. In other words, the GR Yaris will beat the GR Corolla, even if by just a bit. The bigger brother will be the option for people who need more room but do not want less fun.
Another difference is that the GR Corolla does not have the rally inspiration that created the GR Yaris. Its focus is on the tarmac, which will give it wider tires and larger wheels.
The car presentation is expected to happen only in summer 2022, or more than a year from now. That’s one more reason for you to appreciate the efforts from Theottle to anticipate it. Let’s hope the real deal looks as gorgeous as the rendering.
