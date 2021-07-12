Mix the Polestar Precept and the Volvo Concept Recharge, Get a Sexy Wagon

Sexy Wagon is the name of a song from “Smooth Jazz Journey Ensemble” that we just discovered – you can check it below. It could also be the name of a vehicle that mixed elements from the Polestar Precept Concept and the Volvo Concept Recharge. We have never heard these brands intend to present something like that, but Theottle imagined it anyway. And it looks terrific.
If these concepts ever make it into production, both should use the SPA2 platform, the first one dedicated to electric vehicles the Swedish brands have conceived. Since that is very likely, they already have a lot in common apart from the fact that Polestar is a Volvo spin-off.
Calling Theottle’s creation a station wagon may be a stretch considering how tall it is. If such a vehicle were ever presented, it would probably be named a crossover or even an SUV, which might also not be very precise. If we think it through, though, we can call anything a crossover, and it would still fit.
Checking the rendering artist’s video, we can see he basically combined the glasshouse of the Volvo Concept Recharge into the Polestar Precept. Along wIth the Volvo’s glasshouse also came the rear end, complete with the taillights.
The mix shows how the two companies still have a lot in common apart from the underpinnings and the same controlling company – Geely. We can see how the design elements combined well. We know Theottle is a talented dude, but the vehicle ended up with harmonious lines for more than his skills: there’s an inherent coherence that he confirmed to autoevolution.
“It was not difficult. They even have similar rear-view side mirrors. The only problem I encountered was finding images of the Concept Recharge that were suitable: similar angles. Luckily, Volvo released that high-definition video of the Concept Recharge. So I played that video and paused the clip when the car was rotated to similar angles to those of the Precept's official images.”
Thanks to that, we can now see what a mashup of these two gorgeous vehicles would be. Perhaps Polestar should consider offering something like that to compete with the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, as Theottle suggests.
