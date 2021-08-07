The Jeep Rubicon 392 HEMI V8: Enough Power to Slaughter Everything on the Trail

autoevolution
The fourth generation of the beloved Jeep Wrangler, also known as the JL, first came into production way back in late 2017. It positioned itself lightyears away in terms of evolution compared to its predecessors, offering an up-to-date interior with all the needed connectivity, a masterly laid out modular body architecture featuring removable panels, and far more efficient engines. 

This year, Jeep revived the whole lineup with the addition of two more exciting variants of this off-road icon: the almighty Rubicon 392, a HEMI V8 monster on four wheels, and the Wrangler 4xe, a potent and efficient hybrid powertrain suited for modern-day outdoor enthusiasts.

For starters, the Rubicon 392 is dubbed by its creators as "the quickest, most powerful Wrangler ever." And they say that for a good reason. The company took the feedback from its customers and fans who asked for more power and torque, and they went on a mad venture to fit their 6.4L HEMI V8 engine under the hood of this American icon.

Furthermore, by going this route, the Wrangler gained more confidence in the fight against its newly released rival from Ford, the Bronco, which does not offer a similar package at the moment. In a weird way, Jeep enthusiasts can thank Ford for the birth of such a nature-disrupting brute.

This earth-shattering powerplant produces 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, enabling the Rubicon 392 to reach 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds and complete a quarter-mile run in just 13 seconds. Impressive sportscar numbers from such a big and heavy machine, that's for sure!

Top speed is limited to 99 mph (159 kph) for the well-being of the Q-rated BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires. Furthermore, the engine enjoys drinking very much, reaching an EPA mileage estimates of 13 mpg (18 l/100 km) in the city and 17 mpg (13.8 l/100 km) on the highway, even if at casual loads, the mighty V8 benefits from cylinder deactivation technology.

The roaring engine comes mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time, active transfer case. While driving normally, in the 4-Auto setting, it splits the torque 30% front and 70% rear. In 4 Part-Time mode, the torque goes to a more even 50:50 split but favors front axle traction when the going gets slippery. The low-range gearing setup of the transfer case operating at a ratio of 2.72:1 comes in aid whenever the driver decides to steer away from the pavement.

To cope with all these increased capabilities, the Rubicon 392's chassis has been strengthened, and the suspension has been revised. Moreover, the Jeep engineers added a 2-inch (5 cm) lift and equipped the vehicle with Fox shock absorbers providing more wheel travel and better approach and departure angles.

For the untrained eye, the exterior design is not that different from the regular Rubicon variants. Firstly, the 392 benefits from the same front grille as the Gladiator for improved airflow. Furthermore, at a closer look, you can spot the slight bronze accents, the higher and more imposing stance, and the fully functional hood-scoop, which resembles the one found on the Mojave variant of the Jeep Gladiator.

The air intake has a complex architecture, with twists, turns, and drains, all engineered to keep away any water that could compromise engine health while traversing rivers or other high water level environments. In addition, if the hood scoop becomes clogged up, there is a secondary air intake ready to take control and keep the potent powerhouse running at its best.

Of course that all of this best-in-class performance does not come cheap. But, the hefty starting price of $74,995 for the Launch Edition may be worth it for the right buyer looking for an out-of-the-gate V8 Trail-Rated hot-rod fully prepared for the most demanding paths.

The V8 Wrangler seemed an obvious and inevitable choice but the guys at Jeep timed its launch with utmost precision. In a market that grows more and more competitive, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 took over the spotlight from the other competitors making a compelling and menacing statement in the off-road community.

