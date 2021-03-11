autoevolution
2022 Jeep Wagoneer Twins Go Official With Best-In-Class Towing, Passenger Volume

11 Mar 2021
America has a long history of luxurious SUVs with body-on-frame construction. Jeep is responsible for opening the doors to this segment with the Wagoneer in the 1960s, only to improve the recipe with the Grand Wagoneer. After a three-decade-long absence, both nameplates have returned with a ladder frame based on that of the Ram 1500.
Codenamed WS, the Wagoneer and more luxurious Grand Wagoneer offer a blend of four-by-four capability, high refinement on the road, modern design cues, and a few touches of craftsmanship. No fewer than three 4x4 systems will be available at launch in the guise of the Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II with active low range and an electronic LSD.

The Selec-Terrain traction management system and crawl ratio of 48:1 won’t disappoint you off the beaten path. Jeep also promises up to 24 inches (61 centimeters) of water fording, up to 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of ground clearance with the Quadra-Lift adjustable air suspension system, and best-in-segment towing capability of 10,000 pounds (4,536 kilograms).

Now available to pre-order online, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are offered with client services such as five years of dealership maintenance, 24/7 concierge support, no-charge service loaners, and VIP access to select events. Both gentle giants feature an eight-speed automatic transmission paired to either the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 or 6.4-liter HEMI V8. The smaller of the two mills comes with eTorque 48-volt mild hybridization, and both motors are equipped with fuel-saving cylinder deactivation and variable cam timing.

Packed with up to 75 inches of total screen display area, of which 45 inches along the dashboard, the WS further boasts first-in-segment goodies such as the 10.25-inch passenger screen and 1,375-watt McIntosh audio system. Configurable with up to eight passenger seats, the Wagoneer twins promise best-in-class overall passenger volume, total volume, third-row headroom, second-/third-row legroom, and cargo volume behind the third row.

“We are ready to start a new exciting adventure with a model that wrote some of the most iconic pages in the history of the American automobile,” said chief executive officer Christian Meunier about the truck-based SUV family. “The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are born from the Jeep brand, but they have a flair of their own, building on a rich heritage of craftsmanship and refinement while offering new levels of sophistication, comfort, and legendary 4x4 capability, as well as a new level of customer service.”

Built in Warren, Michigan, the Wagoneer siblings are scheduled to arrive at dealers in the second half of 2021 from $59,995 and $88,995, respectively.

