Vanilla Ice Confirms He’s Still Rolling In His 5.0 Mustang

Vanilla Ice, a.k.a. Robert Matthew Van Winkle, is 53 years old in 2021. Let that sink in for a minute, then try to remember what you were doing when "Ice Ice Baby" was released in August 1990. I was three months old back then whereas the rapper was rolling in his 5.0 convertible 'Stang.
The car Vanilla Ice mentions in his most famous song is a third-generation Mustang, the so-called Fox body, as enthusiasts call the long-running pony.
Offered between the 1979 and 1993 model years, this generation could be had with a 4.9-liter V8 from the Windsor family that Ford calls the 5.0 because it sounds that much better. Featured in the 2012 comedy film "That’s My Boy", the white-painted convertible has recently completed a four-year restoration estimated to have cost around $150k according to Van Winkle.
As much as I love the Fox-body Mustang, 150 Gs is a hell of a lot of money for a mass-produced vehicle. The nostalgia is there, alright, but remember that $150,000 is more than enough money for purchasing a well-equipped C8 Corvette Stingray Z51 and a Ford Bronco with the Sasquatch Package.
Numbers, however, don’t matter when there’s emotional attachment between the owner and the vehicle. Vanilla Ice proudly confirmed on social media that he still has the retro pony, adding that none of his cars have more emotion than the OG 5.0. “It brings back all the memories, bloc parties, drag racing, keg parties, and the girls.” For some reason or another, Vanilla Ice takes a jab at the youngsters of 2021 for their relatively different pastimes.
“We didn’t need Fortnite,” he wrote on social media. “We got out of the house and had fun,” which is exactly what my grandpa would say. Adding to the ridiculousness of this remark, can someone tell Vanilla Ice that his generation had the Sega Genesis, Nintendo Super NES and Game Boy?
