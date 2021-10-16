Mopar or No Car: 1972 Plymouth Road Runner Is an Outrageous, 1,100-HP Hemi Beast

4 Road Runner With 1200 HP All-Motor 572 Big Block Hemi Is Somehow Legal

Introduced in 1968, the Plymouth Road Runner arrived a bit late to the midsize muscle car party. But it opened the door with a bang, tearing it down with the roar of the 426-cubic-inch Hemi and 440-cubic-inch (7.0- and 7.2-liter) V8 engines. 8 photos



Well, "hides" might not be the best word here since that high-mounted blower is a solid hint as to what's under the hood, but the appearance of this Road Runner is misleading. That's because this Mopar isn't



How is that possible without forced induction, you ask? Well, you know how they say that there's no replacement for displacement? This car is the perfect proof. That Indy block started life with 572 cubic inches (9.3 liters) and was stroked to 605 cubic inches (9.9 liters). Coupled with a series of race-spec upgrades, the Hemi has what it takes to deliver more than 1,000 naturally aspirated horses. Hot diggity dog!



And this build is of the old-school variety. There's no computer and nothing high-tech under the shell.



It rides, however, on a radically modified rear end with a modern suspension. Something to help the engine lay all that power to the ground and keep it running in a straight line down the



Yes, this Road Runner is still road legal and retains the production interior (plus a roll cage), but it also spends a lot of time at the drag strip. And it's safe to say that it smokes the quarter-mile in less than nine seconds.



The 1972 Road Runner is not the best-looking



It's the kind of car that comes with a "Mopar or no car" caption. In bold script. Check it out in the video below.



