Capable and Simple Adventurer 80RB Truck Camper Dominates for Under $22K

Let's face it, most of us would love to own something like an RV or some sort of camper trailer. Well, in the spirit of helping you get one step closer to that dream, we’ve tracked down what seems to be one of the most affordable and capable truck campers around, the Adventurer 80RB.
Adventurer Campers is an RV manufacturer that saw its first days in the year 1969. Erdman Epp, its founder, bought a camper company that had five employees on the payroll, looking for something to do. Since then, well, here we are talking about one of the freshest models from the crew.
Let me just cut to the chase here just so you don’t get the feeling that you’re wasting your time. Depending on the dealership you get your 80RB from, you can expect to pay a little over $21,000 (€18,087 at current exchange rates). That’s all you’ll need to dish out to get yourself a fresh, self-contained, and fully-stocked truck camper.
Now, one thing to note about this trinket is that it features quite a capable construction. The entire thing is built on a TCC laminated construction, so don't worry about those wood fibers. It features a 1-inch (2.54-centimeter) laminated sidewall with closed-cell block foam insulation and a one-piece thermo-polyolefin roof, not to mention a one-piece floor and heated, enclosed, and insulated tanks.
Off-grid capabilities are provided by water, heating, and electrical systems. 15 gallons (68 liters) of freshwater and 20 lbs (9.07 kg) of propane capacity should be more than enough for your extended weekends. Drain and winterization valves, Shurflo water pump, and an exterior shower are all standard.
Heating is provided by a 16,000 BTU furnace, and the electrical system features a USB charging station, 110-volt outlets, a converter, and one battery compartment. The 80RB is also pre-wired for things like an AC unit, microwave, stereo, and electric jacks. Nothing about solar pre-wiring, but a portable kit should do the trick.
Among those areas, you’ll find a two-burner cooktop, stainless-steel sink with faucet, a range hood with fan and LED light, and Dometic fridge/freezer. The dinette features a roll-over sofa suitable for two guests, while the bedroom queen can sleep another two people. Wardrobe, nightstands, and plenty of storage are also standard.
Overall, this construction can fit nearly any truck bed ranging from super short 5.5-foot (1.67-meter) truck beds to 8-foot (2.43-meter) long beds. With this sort of range, capabilities, and price tag to get you into the truck camper and RV game, the Adventurer 80RB camper is worth comparing against others on the market.
