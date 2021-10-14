5 1979 Ford F-150 with a Mercruiser Boat Engine Swap Is the Craziest Thing You'll See Today

3 1,300 HP Turbo Axle Mustang Looks Ready for Virtual Launch Into Drag Stratosphere

More on this:

2022 Ford Bronco Configurator Goes Live, Pricing Goes Up Across the Board

For the second model year of the Bronco, the Ford Motor Company did exactly what you would expect the Ford Motor Company to do. Every trim level and body style is slightly costlier , which brings us to the Base grade. 22 photos Terrain Management System , Cruise Control, a seven-speed manual tranny with a crawler gear, and a four-cylinder lump are the remaining highlights.



As opposed to the soft top of the four-door Bronco, customers of the two-door Bronco are offered the molded-in-color hardtop as standard. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 adds $1,895 to the tally while the 10-speed automatic transmission shared with the Explorer is $1,595 over the stick. The biggest change over the 2021 model is the availability of the



Previously offered at $4,995 for either body style, the Sasquatch Package now goes for $6,590 for the Base trim level. That’s a heck of a lot of money, but what can you do? The Ford Bronco is the hottest utility vehicle right now in America, and everyone wants one, even with preposterous markups.







Lastly, you won’t find the First Edition in the configurator because that was a 2021-only affair. Originally limited to 3,500 units, the First Edition’s production run was increased to 7,000 examples due to high demand. Available from $29,300 or $33,450 excluding destination charge, the most affordable Bronco featured on the online configurator is $800 and $250 more than before. What do you get for your money? All-season tires wrapped in silver-painted steelies open the list. LED headlamps, SYNC 4 infotainment with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, five G.O.A.T. modes for the, Cruise Control, a seven-speed manual tranny with a crawler gear, and a four-cylinder lump are the remaining highlights.As opposed to the soft top of the four-door Bronco, customers of the two-door Bronco are offered the molded-in-color hardtop as standard. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 adds $1,895 to the tally while the 10-speed automatic transmission shared with the Explorer is $1,595 over the stick. The biggest change over the 2021 model is the availability of the Sasquatch Package with the crawler-gear manual gearbox, but it’s far more expensive as well.Previously offered at $4,995 for either body style, the Sasquatch Package now goes for $6,590 for the Base trim level. That’s a heck of a lot of money, but what can you do? The Ford Bronco is the hottest utility vehicle right now in America, and everyone wants one, even with preposterous markups. The online configurator also reveals new accessories and options, including Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and Eruption Green Metallic. These exterior colors replace Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and two blue finishes in the guise of Lightning Blue Metallic and Antimatter Blue. The only blue available for the 2022 model year is Velocity Blue Metallic.Lastly, you won’t find the First Edition in the configurator because that was a 2021-only affair. Originally limited to 3,500 units, the First Edition’s production run was increased to 7,000 examples due to high demand.