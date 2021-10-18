Crazy Trans Am vs. New Edge Mustang Drag Race Is a Tale of Torque and Wheelies

Save for a few tweaks, this fourth-generation Pontiac Trans Am looks mostly stock. It rocks a white paint with contrasting black roof and pillars, sticky tires that appear to be way bigger at the back, and a parachute to stop it in no time at the end of the strip.
That latter part, right there, is the biggest thing that spills the beans on its new dragster nature, because make no mistake, it was modified for extremely fast takeoffs and insane acceleration runs. We have no idea what powers it, though it apparently features a turbo upgrade, which we reckon was applied to the 5.7-liter LT1 V8, otherwise shared with the era’s Chevy Corvette.
Nevertheless, regardless of what is found under the hood of this Trans Am, one thing is certain: this is a force to be reckoned with. Proof stands not only its straight-line performance, but its ability to pull wheelies too. With its nose pointing at the sky for a few very precious tenths of a second, it was filmed trying its luck against the New Edge Mustang.
In plain drag racing fashion, we do not know what powers this fourth-generation Ford Mustang either, though it too has gone through a few modifications of its own. It may not be able to pull wheelies, or so it appears anyway, but it goes like a bat out of hell, as you are about to see on video below.
Apparently shot at the Muncie Dragway in Albany, Indiana, the clip, which is only a little over half a minute long, shows a straight-line battle between the two older muscle cars, which ended in a photo finish. Now, we won’t spoil the outcome, as that’s for you to find out by hitting the play button, but we will tell you that you’re looking at 9-second machines.
