1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Will Make Any “Smokey and the Bandit” Fan Envious

A major second-generation Firebird Trans Am revamp occurred that same year, but it might have gone unnoticed across popular culture if the year’s special edition didn’t feature alongside Burt Reynolds. He later drove the Turbo model for “Smokey and the Bandit II,” but we all know that sequels rarely lived up to the original’s reputation.Anyways, here’s a cool chance to own something that will make both Trans Am and Smokey fans very jealous. According to the description from Bring a Trailer seller PCS61, this 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Special Edition was born as a Y82 Hurst Hatch unit that was painted Starlight Black over a matching black cloth upholstery interior.There’s a clean New York title attached to the sale, which still has a few more days to go crazy among fans of the series (both the movies and the Firebird ). The highlights include the 400ci (6.6-liter) V8 engine that was good for either 180 or 200 horsepower back in the day. The good news is that we are dealing with the latter variety, thanks to the W72 performance package.Other goodies worth mentioning are the gold body graphics, 15″ gold-accented snowflake wheels, removable roof panels, or a Flowmaster exhaust system. Moving inside there’s air conditioning, powered windows, and more gold accents – which may or may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but they’re so “1980s” that we just can’t help but love them.We could go on and on about what makes this Firebird Trans Am Special Edition so great (like the shaker hood, among others), but the truth is that everyone will try to add this to the fleet thanks to the Smokey connection. And there’s plenty of time to go haywire with the auction since there are four more days on the clock. Momentarily, the highest current bid has only gone up to $32k.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.