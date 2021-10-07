2022 Ford Bronco Sport Gets $50 to $575 More Expensive Depending on Trim Level

5 1974 Ford Econoline Sat in the Woods for 35 Years, Comes Out in One Piece

Expected to enter production next month at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico where the brand-new Ford Maverick is also made, the 2022 model year Bronco Sport costs $50 more for the entry-level trim. 50 photos



The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport order guide attached below reveals limited changes for the second model year, starting with standard LED fog lamps for the Outer Banks and higher trim levels. Unique roof-rack side rails in black are now standard on the Outer Banks as well, along with zipper pockets for the front seats and rubberized seat backs. Also worthy of note, the Badlands now features leather on the steering wheel instead of plastic.



On the safety front, the Dearborn-based automaker now refers to rear parking sensors as Reverse Sensing System, because why not? The four-door Intelligent Access System with Push-Button Start and SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypad is now standard on the Outer Banks and higher trim levels. The base can be outfitted with the Cargo Management System that includes a shelf, divider, and table as an optional extra, and the power moonroof is available to purchase only if ordered with specific packs.



Ford has deleted two exterior colors (Kodiak Brown Metallic and Rapid Race Metallic Tinted Clearcoat) in favor of Bronze Smoke Metallic, Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat, and Velocity Blue Metallic. The Big Bend’s two-way manually folding second-row seats have been discontinued as well.



