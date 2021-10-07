Mazda Develops Flexible Production System to Help If It Makes the Wrong Bets

5 Train Sim World 2 Is Free on Epic Games Store, Sans the $1,000 Worth of DLC

4 The First Game Where You Drive the Orient Express Arrives This Month

3 The Busiest and Fastest Passenger Rail Line in the U.S. Joins Train Sim World 2

2 Train Sim World 2 Introduces Nahverkehr Dresden, One of the Busiest Routes in the Game

More on this:

London Commuter DLC Brings the Most Challenging Route to Train Sim World 2

The third and last piece of content included in the Rush Hour Season Pass is coming to Train Sim World 2 today on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. 9 photos



London Commuter brings



According to developer Dovetail Games, London Commuter is one of the most challenging routes it created for Train Sim World 2. The new route features more services and gameplay to enjoy than any other route built for the game until now.



In London Commuter, players must control the many services on the newly added line, such as hurrying commuters from the South London suburbs and East Sussex into the heart of the city, all with the modern Southern Class 377/4 and Gatwick Express Class 387/2.



Apart from the London Commuter DLC, the Rush Hour Season Pass includes two other DLCs that have already been released: Boston Sprinter and



Those who purchase the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be allowed to upgrade to a native PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S version for free.



Owners of the Rush Hour: Season Ticket will receive the newly released London Commuter DLC for free, but the Season Pass can also be purchase individually for $30. To acquire the full Train Sim World 2 experience, players should pick up the Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour Deluxe bundle for $50.London Commuter brings Train Sim World 2 players Britain’s busiest lines. The new DLC includes the 50-mile line from London Victoria to Brighton. Established back in the 1840s, the Brighton Main Line is a major trunk route in the South of England. The line passes through Clapham Junction, East Croydon, and Gatwick Airport, a key hub that includes its own express services running all day.According to developer Dovetail Games, London Commuter is one of the most challenging routes it created for Train Sim World 2. The new route features more services and gameplay to enjoy than any other route built for the game until now.In London Commuter, players must control the many services on the newly added line, such as hurrying commuters from the South London suburbs and East Sussex into the heart of the city, all with the modern Southern Class 377/4 and Gatwick Express Class 387/2.Apart from the London Commuter DLC, the Rush Hour Season Pass includes two other DLCs that have already been released: Boston Sprinter and Nahverkehr Dresden , each adding iconic routes to Train Sim World 2.Those who purchase the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be allowed to upgrade to a native PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S version for free.