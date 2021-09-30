Train Simulator 2022 Brings New Route Collection, More Officially Licensed Locomotives

Railway enthusiasts rejoice, as developer Dovetail Games has just released the next major installment in the Train Simulator series. One of the most complete railway experiences, Train Simulator 2022 adds a bucketload of new content, including new routes and officially licensed locomotives, but also improves the overall performance of the game.
Train Simulator 2022 is available now on Steam priced at $30 for the Standard Edition and $50 for the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition comes with three detailed real-world routes: Washington DC – Baltimore in the US (Northeast Corridor), Frankfurt – Koblenz in Germany, and Lichfield – Bromsgrove & Redditch (Birmingham Cross City Line) in the UK.
Those who want the complete Train Simulator 2022 experience can pay a bit more and grab the Deluxe Edition, which will allow them to cross the French/German border aboard high-speed traction and heavy freight motive power with Bahnstrecke Strasbourg - Karlsruhe.
The 112 km Bahnstrecke Strasbourg – Karlsruhe route that crosses the border from Germany to France features a variety of rolling stock, including the SNCF BR 186 in FRET livery (new to Train Simulator). You’ll be able to haul container traffic into Germany, return from the complex cabs of the TGV Euroduplex or ICE 3M, and jump on-board regional and additional ICE trains to Offenburg. It’s a small price to pay if you’re looking for an extra international route.
Additionally, regardless of what version of Train Simulator 2022 you purchase, you’ll be getting 11 officially licensed locomotives to drive, including the iconic Amtrak Acela, BR Class 323 EMU in London Midland livery, DB BR 429.1 FLIRT 3 in DB SUWEX livery, and many more.
Equally important is the fact that the folks at Dovetail Games added some much-needed under-the-hood tweaks too. The release of Train Simulator 2022 brings some serious performance improvements to significantly improve loading times. And it’s not just the base game that will load faster, but also all add-ons should perform better than ever before, at least that’s what developers claim.
