5 Here’s a Brand New Ferrari SF90 Stradale Being Dropped from the Carrier Upon Delivery

4 Raw Footage of Downhill World Champ Crashing Shows the Dark Side of Extreme Sports

2 Things Happen If You Drive Off With the Falcon-Wing Door on Your Tesla Model X Open

1 FHP Orlando Reports Another Tesla Crash on Autopilot Against Patrol Car

More on this:

Watch This Train Shred a Wind Turbine Blade in Texas Highway Accident

This weekend a speeding train going full bore across the Texas plains and into a small town absolutely shredded an enormous wind turbine blade towed by a semi across the tracks in Luling, Texas. 8 photos



No injuries have been reported, but videos by



According to Throgmorton, he works for another trucking outfit, and one of his employees witnessed and recorded the incident.



Another angle of the accident was posted by Caleb Brandon and shows the accident from the vantage point of a gas station on the opposing side of the tracks.



Luling Police told San Antonio's



The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and U.S. 183 as the truck attempted to turn right onto 183 and became hung up on the crossing signal standard. The truck was a little more than halfway across the tracks when the gates came down and signaled the impending disaster.



According to





And the amazing element of this story is that the precious cargo had a full and official escort through town. It seems the driver tried to turn too sharply at the crossing and got hung up against the stanchions marking the railroad crossing while he negotiated the turn.No injuries have been reported, but videos by Jon Throgmorton and Caleb Brandon provide a clear and spectacular set of angles of the moment the truck and the turbine blade were slammed by the train. The train was passing through what looks to be an unobstructed view area and a level crossing.According to Throgmorton, he works for another trucking outfit, and one of his employees witnessed and recorded the incident.Another angle of the accident was posted by Caleb Brandon and shows the accident from the vantage point of a gas station on the opposing side of the tracks.Luling Police told San Antonio's KSAT news that aside from the truck and turbine, three cars, a commercial building, and a utility pole were smashed in the accident. They added that the two leading locomotive engines on the train were damaged as well.The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and U.S. 183 as the truck attempted to turn right onto 183 and became hung up on the crossing signal standard. The truck was a little more than halfway across the tracks when the gates came down and signaled the impending disaster.According to Luling Police , no one was seriously injured in the crash, and judging by the force of the collision and the size of the vehicles involved, that’s a bit of a miracle in itself.