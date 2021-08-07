The First Game Where You Drive the Orient Express Arrives This Month

More on this:

1 Star Wars Tamagotchi Fills You With Nostalgia, Lets You Train Your Own Droid

2 Train Sim World 2 Is Free on Epic Games Store, Sans the $1,000 Worth of DLC

3 You’ll Never Resent Indoor Workouts Again With this Engaging Cycling Game

4 GTA V Heists First Trailer Is Here, Comes Next Year

5 Criterion Games Working On New Vehicle-Crashing First Person Stunts Simulator