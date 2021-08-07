The First Game Where You Drive the Orient Express Arrives This Month

Train Life: A Railway Simulator is not your average train sim where you drive a train from station to station delivering cargo or passengers. Well, at least it is not just that, according to developer Simteract and publisher NACON.
Officially unveiled early this year, Train Life: A Railway Simulator will be the first of 5 simulation games in NACON’s Life series that will be released this year. Aside from the fact that it will let you drive the Orient Express, it is also the first game of this type to feature a management aspect.
In Train Life: A Railway Simulator players take the role of a railway company manager, as they try to develop their business to become the largest rail company in Europe. For that to happen, players must hire drivers, buy new tarins and achieve various contractual goals.
The unique management aspect blends with the game’s detailed trains and driving system to offer players an enjoyable experience. We’re promised both fun and authenticity, as developers have paid special attention to modelling the trains included in the game.
You will be able to take your ticket for Train Life: A Railway Simulator right now, but keep in mind that the game will launch in Early Access on August 31 (via Steam and Epic Games Store). That means that the game will remain in development and continue to receive updates until all content is added.
Speaking about updates, the folks at Simteract said that new content will be added regularly throughout the Early Access period, including some legendary trains (like the Orient Express) and, ultimately, 10,000 km (6,214 miles) of track across Europe.
Along with all the iconic trains and many miles of track the game will get during Early Access, Train of Life: A Railway Simulator will also receive some interesting gameplay features like dynamic weather to make each voyage a unique experience.
In Train Life: A Railway Simulator players take the role of a railway company manager, as they try to develop their business to become the largest rail company in Europe. For that to happen, players must hire drivers, buy new tarins and achieve various contractual goals.
The unique management aspect blends with the game’s detailed trains and driving system to offer players an enjoyable experience. We’re promised both fun and authenticity, as developers have paid special attention to modelling the trains included in the game.
You will be able to take your ticket for Train Life: A Railway Simulator right now, but keep in mind that the game will launch in Early Access on August 31 (via Steam and Epic Games Store). That means that the game will remain in development and continue to receive updates until all content is added.
Speaking about updates, the folks at Simteract said that new content will be added regularly throughout the Early Access period, including some legendary trains (like the Orient Express) and, ultimately, 10,000 km (6,214 miles) of track across Europe.
Along with all the iconic trains and many miles of track the game will get during Early Access, Train of Life: A Railway Simulator will also receive some interesting gameplay features like dynamic weather to make each voyage a unique experience.