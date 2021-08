Star Wars Tamagotchi Fills You With Nostalgia, Lets You Train Your Own Droid

Star Wars fans will soon have the opportunity to train their own astromech droid anytime and anywhere, with the help of the iconic, pocket-size Tamagotchi game . The adorable robot will be available in two versions: a white one and a blue hologram.Because the astromech is not exactly a pet you have to raise, feed, and care for, as it was the case with the classic toy of the 90s, the user’s mission will be a bit different with this new Tamagotchi. You’ll have to train your R2-D2 droid to master 19 different skills. Part of your daily tasks will be to keep the robot charged, clean, and happy unless you want your Artoo-Detoo friend to be taken away by Jawas (Star War fans know what we’re talking about).Your droid will also have to play mini-games, with seven in total to be unlocked. The first ones to be mastered are firefighting and Dejarik holochess Just like the original Tamagotchi, the droid will be housed in a keychain-sized, egg-shaped game and you’ll have just three buttons at your disposal to control R2-D2.If you want your own Star Wars -inspired digital companion, you can preorder it now. The toy will be available starting November 11. You can get the Star Wars Tamagotchi for $20.While in this day and age the Tamagotchi seems outdated and rudimentary technology-wise, it absolutely killed in the 90s when it was released. Originally launched in 1996 in Japan, and one year later, in the rest of the world, the egg-shaped toy has been sold in more than 82 million units by 2017.