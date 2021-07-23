Casio Pac-Man Watch Is a Vintage Fun Piece, Packs a Serious Dose of Nostalgia

Vintage accessories, particularly video game watch collaborations, have become quite popular in recent years. The latest gadget to get our inner child's attention is the result of a collaboration between Bandai Namco and Casio, and it combines one of the greatest games with Ellen Ripley's vintage Casio F-100 digital watch from 1979's Alien.
The Casio F-100 watch, introduced in 1978, was the company's first quartz timepiece to be housed in a resin case. It started gaining popularity due to its advanced functionality. It featured a stopwatch and calendar functions, a novelty at the time. Reviving both a vintage model and a classic game, Cassio and Bandai Namco have joined forces to bring out a timepiece that incorporates the nostalgic feel of one of the most played video games: Pac-Man.
With its design based on the recently announced A100 watch, the new A100WEPC watch brings back the original F-100's unique four-button front layout as well as the original F-100's functionality.
Its aesthetic was meant to imitate the playful, nostalgic feeling of the Pac-Man video game. The Pac-Man character and ghost figures are recreated with the same pixelated look, while the Illuminator logo in the center is featured in the specific Pac-Man font.
It appears as though you are truly wearing the game from your childhood around your wrist. The design is a faithful recreation of the Pac-Man gaming screen, down to the smallest elements such as the pink line indicating the exit from which the ghosts emerge and return to.
Even the case was carefully chosen. Casio wanted to make a timepiece with a gold-plated package that would imitate the color scheme of the arcade game cabinet. Using laser engraving, the top of the watch band features Pac-Man being chased by ghosts, while the bottom band shows the main character chasing the ghosts. The logo and icons for the game are also featured on the case back.
Lastly, what completes the piece's nostalgic look is a special packaging imprinted with the game characters and score screen. According to Casio, the new A100WEPC is scheduled to be released in August, and it will be priced at ¥12,100 ($109).
