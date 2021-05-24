New Game Brings the Superstar Racing Experience to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

The upcoming Superstar Racing Experience projected to make its debut on June 12 at Stafford Speedway is now available to everyone in digital format, as NASCAR Hall of Famers Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham have worked together with a gaming studio to release a new racing title on all major platforms.
Called SRX: The Game, the new release comes to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox thanks to Monster Games and includes several series, as well as a mix of dirt and asphalt short tracks.
For example, you’ll be able to race on Eldora Speedway, Knoxville Raceway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and others, not only in the main SRX series, but also in Stadium Trunks, Dirt Late Models, and 305 Wingless Sprints.
The game will include 16 big names in the motorsports world, such as Bill Elliott, Tony Kanaan, and Michael Waltrip. It will obviously sport several modes that will allow you to compete in various ways, either alone or against your friends.
The most exciting will be the online multiplayer, which will allow you to race against other players across the world. The parent company also promises a captivating career mode, as gamers will have to begin their adventure as a local dirt track racer and then become a superstar in the SRX world.
The new game will officially debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Steam on May 28, with gamers allowed to buy it for just $39.99. It’s already available for pre-order on Xbox One.
Unfortunately, Monster Games hasn’t provided any information about whether SRX: The Game would also land on new-gen consoles or other platforms such as the Nintendo Switch. Still, additional details could be shared later this week when the new racing title finally becomes available for players across the world.
