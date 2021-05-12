Heart-Melting Baby Yoda Featured in a $9,000 Limited Edition Pinball Machine

They call him Grogu, but he’ll always be Baby Yoda to us. The most beloved character in the Mandalorian series was the inspiration source for a cool Stern pinball machine. We hope the Force is with your wallet for this one…
The pinball table is designed to transport you to a galaxy far, far away, and features a large, custom sculpture of Baby Yoda that redirects the ball. Also included with the pinball machine is a miniature Razor Crest ship, audio and video clips from both seasons of the Mandalorian, and a custom speech from actor Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series.
The pinball machine is available in three versions but all of them will have your wallet sobbing. There’s a Pro edition, a Premium one, and a Limited Edition. Only 750 machines will be available for the latter. They will feature a Beskar-like full color mirrored backglass, an upgraded audio system, anti-reflection glass, custom cabinet artwork, and more.
Both the Premium and the Limited Edition version of the game also include a rotating, gravity-changing motorized mini-playfield, in the upper corner of the table.
The Mandalorian pinball table even has its own game trailer available, as if Baby Yoda needs any more advertising to win you over.
The “cheapest” Mandalorian-inspired pinball machine is priced at $6,199. The Premium edition goes for $7,799, while the Limited Edition machines will set you back a whopping $9,199. You can buy them through Stern’s dealers and distributors.
The Mandalorian pinball is not the only movie-inspired pinball machine. Stern’s catalog also includes models inspired by the Stranger Things series, Game of Thrones, and The Walking Dead.
Stern Pinball comprises two arcade gaming companies based in Illinois, owned by Gary Stern.
The Mandalorian premiered in 2019 and is now working on the third season.
The pinball machine is available in three versions but all of them will have your wallet sobbing. There’s a Pro edition, a Premium one, and a Limited Edition. Only 750 machines will be available for the latter. They will feature a Beskar-like full color mirrored backglass, an upgraded audio system, anti-reflection glass, custom cabinet artwork, and more.
Both the Premium and the Limited Edition version of the game also include a rotating, gravity-changing motorized mini-playfield, in the upper corner of the table.
The Mandalorian pinball table even has its own game trailer available, as if Baby Yoda needs any more advertising to win you over.
The “cheapest” Mandalorian-inspired pinball machine is priced at $6,199. The Premium edition goes for $7,799, while the Limited Edition machines will set you back a whopping $9,199. You can buy them through Stern’s dealers and distributors.
The Mandalorian pinball is not the only movie-inspired pinball machine. Stern’s catalog also includes models inspired by the Stranger Things series, Game of Thrones, and The Walking Dead.
Stern Pinball comprises two arcade gaming companies based in Illinois, owned by Gary Stern.
The Mandalorian premiered in 2019 and is now working on the third season.