Heart-Melting Baby Yoda Featured in a $9,000 Limited Edition Pinball Machine

More on this:

1 Researchers Go All Jedi, Create Holographic Animations in Thin Air

2 Maserati Celebrates Star Wars Day with Lesser-Known Fact About the Cult Saga

3 Star Wars Fans Went Wild Over These $4,800 Holochess Collectibles

4 Drones Come Together to Become Working Baby Yoda Floating Cradle

5 Lucasfilm and Kross Studio Unleash Ten $150K Collectable Death Star Tourbillons