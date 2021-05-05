5 UPDATE: Porsche 356 "Outlaw" Is the Ultimate Villain in Quick Rendering

Star Wars Fans Went Wild Over These $4,800 Holochess Collectibles

As any reputable Star Wars fan knows, May 4 is the franchise’s day for celebration. And this year dozens of Star Wars fanatics spent $4,800 on a limited edition set of figurines. 11 photos



One set included 10 holochess prop replicas of the original puppets featured in the holochess scenes in



The funny-looking creatures are all hand-painted, static resin replicas, 1:1 scale to the props, and crafted in the U.S.A.



The set includes the hand-numbered metal plaque signed by the three aforementioned creators, wood bases, and the 10 creatures named Mantellian Savrip, Kintan Strider, Molator, Houjix, Ghhhk, Monnok, K’lor’slug, Ng’ok, Scrimp, and Bulbous. The statues have different sizes, ranging from 4 to 8,5 inches, and are incredibly detailed.



All sets also include a



The replicas were made using 3D scans of the original props used in



Despite their inconceivable price, all 77 sets were sold out almost instantly. However, those who were left out can still order two-creature sets that range from $799 to $1,199 per two-pack. The two-creature packs are available until June 18 and you can choose between four available combinations: The Body Slam – Mantellian Savrip & Kintan Strider, Molator & Houjix, Ghhhk & Monnok, and K’lor’slug & Ng’ok. The only creatures missing from the two-packs are the lost chess pieces Scrimp and Bulbuous, which were only available with the deluxe sets.



For those interested, Regal Robot also offers an extended payment plan in 8 monthly installments for these sets.



