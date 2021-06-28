Fans of the Mandalorian Can Go in Bounty Hunting Missions With LEGO's New Sets

The Mandalorian melted hearts and left us longing for the next season of bounty-hunting missions and gazing into Baby Yoda’s irresistible eyes. But meanwhile, we can pass the time easier by building the Child, the Imperial Cruiser, and other Star Wars: The Mandalorian ships out of LEGO.
During its first online edition of LEGO Con, the LEGO Group announced some new and exciting sets coming up and the fans of the series will be thrilled. The new Star Wars sets will include the Imperial Armored Marauder, the Imperial Light Cruiser, and Boba Fett’ Starship.
There is also an older Baby Yoda set called “The Child” and you can already purchase that one for $80.
The Imperial Armored Marauder will be priced at $40 and will let you recreate battle actions from Season 2. The set will include two stud shooters at the front, a rotating rear turret with two stud shooters, an easy-access cabin with space for two Lego mini-figures, ammo compartments, and more. There are 478 pieces in the set.
The Imperial Light Cruiser will be the priciest, at $160 per set. It will include a bridge that doubles as a handle for flying, two rotating turrets with spring-loaded shooters, two mini TIE Fighters, and a launcher. The cabin has a hologram table and other weapons and accessories. There are also LEGO figures of the most important characters included: The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon, a Dark Trooper, and of course, the beloved Grogu. The set will consist of 1,336 pieces.
Then there’s also the Boba Fett Starship, which will cost $50. The brick version of the ship will include 593 pieces. You will get a Boba Fett mini-figure as well as the Mandalorian, and both come with weapons. There will also be a transporter vehicle included to move the starship, which will include a handle for easy flying, rotating wings, two stud shooters, and two rotating dual blaster cannons.
Overall, the new Star Wars: The Mandalorian sets will keep the fans of the series busy and nostalgic. All the new sets will be released on August 1.
