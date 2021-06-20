5 Watch Two Mazda Miatas Wink at Each Other Simply Because They Can

This Guy Made a Mazda MX-5 Miata Out of LEGO, Could Become an Available Set

Mazda MX-5 (NA), commercialized as Mazda MX-5 Reddit user “awesomeaustinv” recently posted a project, asking the world to support it. His very own miniature Miata, which is made of LEGO pieces. The roadster is a representation of the first generation (NA – naturally aspirated) Miata and its builder put a lot of work into getting all the details right.The MX-5 comes with opening doors, hood, and trunk. It features a detailed model of the engine under the hood. Last but not least, the LEGO Miata has working pop-up headlights, one of the original Miata’s most iconic features.The LEGO carmaker explained that while the MX-5 is not the fastest sports car ever made, it is undoubtedly one of the most fun vehicles to drive, which makes it deserve its own LEGO set. The Mazda Miata was submitted on the LEGO Ideas website and if it reaches 10,000 supporters, LEGO will consider it as a next car kit.LEGO Ideas is a website run by the LEGO Group and it lets people put their creativity to work and come up with ideas for new Lego products. You submit your project on the site and if it gets picked up, it will be turned into a commercially available set. If that happens, the designer gets rewarded with 1 percent of the royalties.Mazda MX-5 (NA), commercialized as Mazda MX-5 Miata in North America, was released in 1989. It got manufactured until 1997 and was one of the best-received and best-selling two-seat convertible sports cars of all times. The Eunos Roadster has received multiple awards and had a huge impact on the automotive industry and car community. When it was first released in Chicago in February 1989, the car had a price tag of $14,000.