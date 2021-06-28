Ex-BMW Designer Confesses Love for Modern-Day C217 Mercedes S-Class Coupe

After leaving McLaren in 2017, famed American car designer Frank Stephenson was rumored to return to BMW as the new head of its design unit. Judging by what we’ve seen lately from the Bavarian carmaker, we’re genuinely sorry those rumors turned out to be false.
Stephenson is widely regarded as one of the most influential car designers of our time. He’s worked for several iconic brands in the past, such as Ford, BMW, Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Lancia, and, of course, McLaren.
During his stay at McLaren as Design Director, he oversaw the design of everything from the MP4-12C to the P1, 675LT, 570S, and 720S. He famously said that he drew inspiration for the P1’s aesthetic from a sailfish he saw while on holiday in Miami. Anyway, since leaving McLaren, Stephenson started his own design studio and now has a YouTube channel where he analyzes various car designs.
In his latest video, he talks about Mercedes—specifically, his three favorite Mercedes-Benz designs, and while the first two are sort of no-brainer classics like the 300 SL Uhlenhaut Coupe and the C111 prototype, his third choice is something a great deal more modern.
It would appear that Stephenson is a massive fan of the C217 Mercedes S-Class Coupe, designed by one Eugen Enns. He even implied that this would be his no. 1 grand tourer of choice, as it offers everything from luxury, comfort, and performance, in a beautifully styled package. In fact, aside from a small detail with the headlights, the former BMW designer doesn’t see anything wrong with the S-Class Coupe’s aesthetic. He believes that it has “very balanced proportions” and that it looks “great on its wheels.”
So, if we had to guess which car he prefers between the S-Class Coupe and his former employer's latest BMW 8 Series Coupe, it would almost certainly be the Merc.
Unveiled for the public at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show, the C217 Mercedes S-Class Coupe is quietly being retired by the carmaker. We should point out that you can still purchase a 2021 S 560 4MATIC Coupe or the 2021 Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe in the United States. Come next year, however, both will be discontinued.
