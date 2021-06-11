This Star Wars-Themed Motorbike Racing Event Brings Thrills From Another Galaxy

If you were starting to feel that moto racing events are all the same and that nothing could surprise you anymore, think again. Two worlds that might seem “galaxies” apart, those of motorbike racing and Star Wars fandom, are coming together in one of the most unusual events of this year.
At the end of July, galaxy geeks and moto-heads will be united in the Mojave desert. And it’s not that often that you see these 2 categories in the same sentence, let alone in the same place. But this only goes to show that anything is possible. So, if you were thinking that you’re the only one that loves motorcycles equally much as you love SW cosplay, and that you’ll never find your tribe, fear not. A bunch of creative guys who share these 2 passions created a one-of-a-kind, fun-filled event that also aims to give back to the community.
SWOOP GP is where SW fans, no matter the age, can share experiences, photos, food and drinks with costumed creatures, and also enjoy watching some thrilling mini and electric bike races. No need to choose, because it will all be happening at the same place. The event, part of a 3-day weekend at the Willow Springs International Raceway, will combine SW-related activities with the Race for the Bounties, where experienced racers on swoop bikes should give the audience serious thrills.
Besides the swoop races, there will be costume contests and other types of competitions, photo booths, saber training sessions and a lot of rare items for sale, which true SW connoisseurs will fully appreciate. And, did we mention that attendees will be able to purchase Blue Milk (along with other SW-inspired treats)?
For those who lean more toward the moto racing part, the event also offers basic swoop bike training. And, after the main race on Saturday, the thrill of the race continues with track activity and an endurance race on Sunday.
The first annual SWOOP GP is raising awareness and funds for the Big Brothers Big Sisters charity in Los Angeles, and the Make A Wish Foundation, in NE & Central California.
