This Is the World’s Most Expensive Aventador SVJ Roadster, Thanks to $12M Plate

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster is a gorgeous car and, with a starting price of $574,000, the most expensive entry in the Aventador lineup. But this particular example is in league all of its own, and could very well be the most expensive Aventador in the world.
That’s because it’s worth upwards of $12 million. Spotted in Monaco late last month by YouTuber Fipeux (check out the video at the bottom of the page), it belongs to a mystery gentleman from Qatar. In case you’re wondering what makes it so valuable (and you know you are!), it’s not some insane custom job or even a gazillion Swarovski and diamonds glued to the body and the interior, but its license plate.
As a post on DriveTribe notes, this is a very special Qatar-issued license plate. In Qatar, the fewer the digits on the plate, the higher the price, and this one, reading just “123” was reportedly bought at auction for the mind-boggling price of €10 million. That’s $11.76 million at the current exchange rate, so close to $12 million. It’s also more than 20 times the price of the car itself.
Not that the Lambo is not a sight on its own. It’s rocking a gorgeous pearl white color with plenty of exposed carbon fiber and purple graphics, as well as red brake calipers, aero elements and a matching interior, with white and purple seats. The Aventador SVJ Roadster is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 759 hp and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque, and goes from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds, and a top speed 350 kph (217 mph).
With this story of the insanely expensive license plate, perhaps one of the priciest in the world, a debate has been raging online. Does this vanity plate with an impossible price tag make the car more special, or does it only make its owner more stupid and disconnected from reality? You be the judge.
