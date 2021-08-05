The Wothahellizat Remains Most Impressive, Badass DIY Motorhome Ever

The Wothahellizat is exactly what you think it is when you first hear the name. Created by nature and wildlife photographer Rob Gray (he goes by The Gray Nomad on social media), it was named because everyone who saw it on the road would go “What the hell is that!?” It’s not the most original moniker, but it’s hilarious and memorable.
“Memorable” is exactly how one could describe the Wothahellizat. Originally, it was an ACCO Mk5 ex-military truck that was then converted into a fire truck. Rob bought it in 1997, when he saw it advertised as a “deal on wheels,” and the thought of giving up his 9-to-5 job had already taken seed in his mind. At the time, it had already seen some 30+ years in service, but Rob appreciated it for its sturdy base and easy maintenance.
It would be another while before he’d get to set off in it. During the following three years, Rob worked tirelessly on his and wife Chris’ next home, which they wanted to be off-road capable enough for the Australian bush but comfortable like a condo. It had to look like a fortress from the outside but a palace within, and it had to be able to go off-grid for months, “even years,” Rob said. He designed and built it all on his own and, in 2001, he introduced Wothahellizat to the world.
Words hardly do justice to this build. Because he planned that they stay off the proverbial beaten track for months on row, Rob made sure the Wothahellizat was completely self-sufficient. It had solar panels and inverter, and a backup generator for cloudy days, a massive water tank, impressive 2,100 km (1,300 miles) range on the road, and storage for food for up to three months. It also had an office slash lounge, the deck that could serve for photography work and a similar photography platform up top, and a comfortable bedroom over the cabin. The twin beds here sat on rails, so they could be moved around as needed, and the hydraulically adjustable roof offered standing height when deployed.
The motorhome had bookshelves (packed with books) and pantry in the wheeled compartments integrated into the kitchen and the storage bins built into the floor. It had a full bathtub and standing shower hidden in the space between kitchen and bedroom, accessible when you folded up the cooking countertop. It also had a dry toilet with vanity and storage space. Comfort-wise, the Wothahellizat was on par with some of today’s most luxurious and expensive RVs.
It was equally impressive for its ability to go off-road. Powered by a Perkins 6354 6-liter turbocharged engine mated to an Eaton SMA 475 gearbox, five-speed synchromesh, the Wothahellizat was six-wheel drive, with high clearance and modified suspension. The mostly-steel body was mounted to the chassis at three points using special rubber mounts, which allowed the chassis to flex without affecting the body. There were no windows to speak of, but the entire cabin opened up to the exterior on all sides when not moving, including from up above through skylights.
Since the original layout had proved to be a success, Rob kept it, including the rear foldable deck, the bike garage, the bedroom, the full-size kitchen and everything else, but he upgraded the interior. Rob also added a home brew in the kitchen, where he made his own beer because, as you know, what’s life out in the wilderness without a cold one at the end of an awesome day? When not brewing beer, this space served as storage for beverages, holding up to 65 bottles of whatever you wanted.
In September 2020, Rob revealed on his YouTube channel that he was in talks to sell the Wothahellizat, which, at that point, hadn’t been used in years. Rob and Chris had settled down in the meantime and built their own house, and they used a smaller rig to off-road when they wanted to. In total, the couple lived in the Wothahellizat (both versions of it) for 15 years, which probably explains why he didn’t sell it right after they stopped using it as a permanent base.
the motorhome. At one point, in the early 2000s, its rumored price tag was upwards of $250,000 but, back then, he also had no plans of selling it. Today, still in decent condition, the Wothahellizat remains one of the most iconic and weird motorhomes ever built – and one of Australia’s largest. That alone could considerably add to its retail value.
