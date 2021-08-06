Look Away, Unless You Want To See a Man Hand-Paint a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Virgin Galactic Is Once Again Selling Tickets to Space, Almost Doubles the Price

Yes, that is a real Lamborghini Aventador SVJ worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. And that’s a man holding a paint can and a brush next to it, and he is apparently a Saudi Arabian artist by the name of Abdullah Qandeel. 15 photos



Naturally, such a process attracted a small crowd, because even if you live somewhere where even Bugattis are bland, it’s not everyday that you get to see someone ruin a perfectly fine machine for the sake of art.



We’d be curious to see what Lamborghini has to say about it, because they do have a fine customization program to fill the needs of their customers, but since we doubt that they will publicly comment on it, we’ll move on to tell you that the entire body of the supercar was hand painted.



Heck, Qandeel didn’t stop there, because even that fine cockpit fell victim to his brush, as he applied paint to the dashboard panel, center console, steering wheel, door cards, and even to the armrest separating the seats. And in case you were wondering, that’s real paint, so



The most expensive Lamborghini Aventador SVJ currently listed on a big European used car website is offered for the equivalent of over $1 million. But if you look carefully, you could land one with barely any miles on the odo for around $600,000, which is actually a bit more than the $517,700 original MSRP of the car in the United States.



Like all Aventadors, HP (770 PS / 566 kW ) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque.



