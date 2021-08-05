Last Ever Audi Ur-Quattro Becomes World’s Most Expensive at $230,000

A low-mileage example of a classic car is usually valued higher than one that’s been through hell and back with its owners. If said low-mileage classic also happens to be the last one to roll off the production line, then we’re talking about a potential bank-breaker.
This was definitely the case with a 1991 Audi Ur-Quattro coupe that crossed the auction block with Silverstone Auctions last weekend. It is now unofficially the world’s most expensive Audi Ur-Quattro, having changed hands for the impressive amount of £163,125, which is just a little under $230,000 at the current exchange rate. The final number included auction fees.
The 271 bph sports coupe came with documentation that confirmed it as the last 20V, RHD coupe in 'Ur' build, including letters from the supplying dealers and Audi AG. It was last serviced in 2008 and, under the 13-year ownership of the second owner, who kept it in one of those Carcoon protective bubbles, was regularly started and had oil changes.
Throughout its three decades of existence, the coupe was only with two owners, both of whom maintained and handled it with incredible care, more likely aware of its value as the last of its kind. The odometer reflected this, showing under 9,700 miles (15,611 km) in total.
Painted Pearlescent White over gray leather interior, the coupe sold in “incredibly completely standard” condition, down to the original Pirelli P700-Z tires and the Blaupunkt radio cassette player. The original purchase invoice was included, as well as four keys and the original dealer keyfobs. The car was never fitted with an alarm or immobilizer, partly because the second owner kept it in storage and never drove it.
The previous record for an Audi Ur-Quattro sold at auction was for £72,000 ($100,223), which was still a high amount even considering we’re talking about a very popular AWD sports car of the ‘80s.
The 271 bph sports coupe came with documentation that confirmed it as the last 20V, RHD coupe in 'Ur' build, including letters from the supplying dealers and Audi AG. It was last serviced in 2008 and, under the 13-year ownership of the second owner, who kept it in one of those Carcoon protective bubbles, was regularly started and had oil changes.
Throughout its three decades of existence, the coupe was only with two owners, both of whom maintained and handled it with incredible care, more likely aware of its value as the last of its kind. The odometer reflected this, showing under 9,700 miles (15,611 km) in total.
Painted Pearlescent White over gray leather interior, the coupe sold in “incredibly completely standard” condition, down to the original Pirelli P700-Z tires and the Blaupunkt radio cassette player. The original purchase invoice was included, as well as four keys and the original dealer keyfobs. The car was never fitted with an alarm or immobilizer, partly because the second owner kept it in storage and never drove it.
The previous record for an Audi Ur-Quattro sold at auction was for £72,000 ($100,223), which was still a high amount even considering we’re talking about a very popular AWD sports car of the ‘80s.