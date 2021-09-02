Train Life: A Railway Simulator Lets You Play Both the Driver and Company Director

Naboo Superyacht Concept Is a Floating Garden That Disrupts All Notions of Space

Train Life: A Railway Simulator is the perfect alternative for those who feel that Dovetail’s Train Simulator World is overly complex. At just $15, Simteract’s newly released game offers a basic, yet enjoyable train sim experience. 6 photos



You can only adjust the speed and use the breaks in the game, but you’ll have to pay attention to the rail signals and driving instructions and adapt for rail switches. You also have to be careful how you use your breaks when you pull into the station and open and close the doors for your passengers.



Since the game has just been released in Early Access, it only routes between more than a dozen major German cities. However, the next big update will bring a new region that will add more routes in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Luxemburg, Netherlands, and London).



In Train Life: A Railway Simulator, you can hire drivers, buy new trains and take on contracts that will give you the resources to expand your business. The final version of the game is supposed to feature 10,000 km (6,200 miles) of track across Europe, as well as some legendary trains.



Even though content is a bit on the slim side at launch,



Upcoming updates will also add voiceovers, additional events, in-game cutscenes and multiple scenarios sets. Obviously, each major update to be released in the coming months will add new trains, regions and routes.



Currently, Train Life: A Railway Simulator is set for release on PC in Q1 2022. If you're just looking to drive the



