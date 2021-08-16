America’s Highest-Altitude Railway Reopens, Reveals New Sustainable Visitors’ Center

After being isolated at home for so long, people are now enjoying not just simply being outdoors, but also rediscovering America. A lot of tourist attractions that maybe were not getting enough attention as they should have, are now making a comeback. One of them is the Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Railway.
There are plenty of old, historic railways across the U.S., but this one is famous for being the highest-altitude railway in America and the highest cog train. One of the country’s most visited mountains, Pikes Peak stands at 8,000 feet above Colorado Springs. The railway dates back to 1891 and, after decades of tourist rides, it was closed three years ago, for renovation. At the end of June, the Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Railway and the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex were officially reopened.
First of all, this is a great chance to experience a unique nine-mile journey, reaching at 14,115 feet above sea level. The route is wonderful for everyone who wants to admire the local forests (with some of the oldest species of pine trees), wildlife and historic landmarks, such as the remains of Halfway House Hotel. Reaching the top is a rewarding moment in itself, not just for the breathtaking view, but because this is where the re-designed Summit House awaits.
Created by GWWO Architects and RTA Architects, the new Summit House replaced the 1960s-era facility, and it features many innovations, including the use of durable materials and construction processes that would allow the building to withstand an extreme climate. It’s also based on an entirely sustainable design, which aims to achieve zero waste and save hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, each year.
On their way back, tourists can choose to hike down the mountain or bike down, for a more hands-on experience. But not until having enjoyed the famous “high-altitude donuts," whose recipe has been passed down since 1916.
