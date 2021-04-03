Train Crashes Into 18-Wheeler Carrying Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Other Exotics

The Flagstaff Tent Camper Goes From Small Towable to Full-Size Home in Minutes

Photos: Train crashes into truck hauling Ferrari SF90 Stradale, other exotics in Houston. https://t.co/7hSBlGPGOU pic.twitter.com/nzm3BOWTj3 — Road & Track (@RoadandTrack) April 2, 2021 The crash occurred at a train passing in Washington Heights in Houston, Texas. According to The Leader , the driver of the semi was not from the area and he tried to cross the railway tracks on a narrow street. Somehow, he “got stuck” and the train couldn’t stop in time, slamming into the cargo area and pushing the semi off the tracks.The same report notes that no one was injured, which is the only good news here. Road and Track has photos from the scene, with one bystander saying that the semi was packed with exotics. Among them, the SF90 Stradale , which got “f***ed up” because “it was one of the cars where the train struck it right in the middle.”Introduced in 2019, the SF90 Stradale is named for the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari and is a mid-engined(Plug-in Hybrid) that retails for upwards of $625,000. Powered by a 4.0-liter V8 developing 780 hp and three electric motors that add 220 hp more, it goes from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.5 seconds. Bentley was also damaged pretty badly. Other exotics, like a Ferrari 488 Spider and a vintage Porsche 911, were “relatively unharmed.” However, the report notes that not all cars were immediately pulled out from the smashed semi, so there’s no telling on the extent of the damage.Photos from the site of the accident are available in the tweet below. Meanwhile, the aerial footage of the crash shows only the semi and the train. Authorities are still looking into the exact causes. Traffic in the area registered considerable delays, but is now back to normal.

