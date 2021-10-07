Gran Turismo 7 Partners with Brembo to Stop Players Faster



Similarly to previous







The addition of Brembo as a parter can't be understated. When KW suspension systems. We expect Brembo to improve the games braking physics in a similarly noticable way.



Brembo's CEO Daniele Schillaci says "For Brembo, this partnership represents an extraordinary opportunity to reach out to the younger generations, which is in line with our vision Turning Energy into Inspiration. From the asphalt of the track, the performance and design of our systems have now become part of the virtual world of Gran Turismo 7. Our ambition is to further enhance the gaming experience, just as the driving experience does in reality."



Gran Turismo 7 is scheduled to be released on both PS4 and PS5 on March 4th 2022.



Similarly to previous Gran Turismo titles , players in Gran Turismo 7 will be able to upgrade their vehicles with a number of modifications that correspond to real-world parts like turbochargers, stiffer anti-roll bars, and now, Brembo braking components. According to Polyphony Digital, multiple teirs of Brembo braking products will be available from brake pads all the way up to carbon ceramic brake discs and heavy duty calipers. Players will even be capable of selecting one of eight different colors for their Brembo braking parts.The addition of Brembo as a parter can't be understated. When Gran Turismo 6 came out, gamers remarked about how much more realistic the suspension of the cars felt. That was in large part because of a partnership between Polyphony Digital andsuspension systems. We expect Brembo to improve the games braking physics in a similarly noticable way.Brembo's CEO Daniele Schillaci says "For Brembo, this partnership represents an extraordinary opportunity to reach out to the younger generations, which is in line with our vision Turning Energy into Inspiration. From the asphalt of the track, the performance and design of our systems have now become part of the virtual world of Gran Turismo 7. Our ambition is to further enhance the gaming experience, just as the driving experience does in reality."Gran Turismo 7 is scheduled to be released on both PS4 and PS5 on March 4th 2022.

This isn't the first time that a major parts manufacturer has been featured in a Gran Turismo game but it's one of the most important additions thus far. Brembo has long been known in the automotive enthusiast community for their outstanding brakes and now millions of gamers will be able to benefit in the virtual world.