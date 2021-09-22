Gran Turismo 7 PS4 and PS5 Editions Detailed, Pre-Orders Now Open

Sony and Polyphony Digital have already confirmed the next installment in the Gran Turismo series is set to release on March 4, 2022. Starting September 21, fans of the franchise can pre-order Gran Turismo 7 on either of the two platforms announced: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
But before you do that, here is a list of Gran Turismo 7 editions that are now available for pre-order on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. First off, to emphasize the major evolution of the series, Polyphony Digital will launch a 25th Anniversary Edition, which will be available on both consoles.
Gran Turismo 7 Launch Edition is the cheaper version of the game and includes 100,000 in-game credits and a 3-car pack. The PS5 digital version of Gran Turismo 7 will also include the PS4 version and is now available for pre-order for $70. The PS4 version costs just $60, but you’ll be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for $10.
Keep in mind that if you buy the physical PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7, you will not have access to the PS4 version. Also, those who purchase the PS4 disc version of the game will need to insert the disc into the PS5 when downloading or playing the upgraded PS5 digital version.
Gran Turismo 25th Anniversary Edition comes with 1,000,000 in-game credits, a Toyota GR Yaris in country-specific liveries, PSN Avatars, and the game’s soundtrack.
The 25th Anniversary Edition will also include a SteelBook case for those who buy the physical version. This one will cost $90 and those who buy it will also have access to the digital PS4 version of Gran Turismo 7.
Last but not least, Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5 and PS4 will be available for 90 and includes the following special items: 1,500,000 in-game credits, Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific liveries, PSN Avatars, and Gran Turismo 7 soundtrack.
Regardless of what version players pre-order, they will also receive 100,000 in-game credits and a 3-Car Pack. The latter includes the following cars: Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept Stealth Model, Porsche 917 Living Legend, and Toyota Supra GT500 ’97 (Castrol Tom’s).
