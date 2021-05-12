Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.65 Officially Released

NASA to Make Money on the ISS, Private Astronauts Going Up in 2022

Gran Turismo Sport has received a new massive update , this time with additional refinements aimed at the penalty systems but also with changes related to the upcoming Olympic Virtual Series. 1 photo



Back in April, it was announced that Gran Turismo Sport has been picked as a title to



Everybody knew from the very beginning that this new update was supposed to include content related to this new event, and in the official release notes, the dev team explains that the main change introduced by version 1.65 is related to the Olympic Virtual Series – Motor Sport Event.



No specifics have been provided, but given the size of the update, there’s a chance it includes everything from sounds to graphics content and other media.



The new update also includes some extra polishing for the penalty system, with the official changelog revealing that this feature has been refined to work properly in case a player experiences connectivity problems.



“The penalty judgement algorithm has been adjusted so that severe penalties are no longer issued due to differences in internet network environments,” the changelog



Like all the other updates, version 1.65 also introduces additional balance of performance improvements for certain car models, as well as a series of other bug fixes and optimizations to improve the overall experience with Gran Turismo Sport for all players.



